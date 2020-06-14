(Video) Jordan Henderson admits he can “never repay” Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has had an interesting time at the club so far, to say the least.

He joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011, just a week before his 21st birthday, but there were doubts over his ability.

Fast-forward almost ten years and Henderson is now Liverpool’s captain and the first name on the team-sheet for Jurgen Klopp.

He’s won the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, League Cup and – in the coming weeks – he will become a Premier League Champion.

The midfielder is well aware that he’s working under one of the best managers in the modern era and says he “could never repay” Klopp for the impact he’s had on his career.

“I could never repay him for what he’s given me as a person,” the skipper said on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast. “But not only me: it’s the team really. What he’s done since he’s come into the football club is so special.”

