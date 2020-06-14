(Video) Remembering Coutinho’s best goals for Liverpool, as rumours rumble on

Bayern Munich will not be making Phil Coutinho’s loan deal permanent and the Brazilian will return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Rumours have been circulating online, linking the former Liverpool star with a sensational return to Anfield.

It’s got us thinking about Phil’s time as a Red and even fantasising about what could be, to be honest. We’ve dug out a compilation of Coutinho’s best goals for Liverpool and it’s got the blood pumping.

Take a watch of the video below: