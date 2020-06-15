‘A cracking lad’: Many LFC fans can’t help but applaud Marcus Rashford after open letter to MPs

Posted by
‘A cracking lad’: Many LFC fans can’t help but applaud Marcus Rashford after open letter to MPs

Many Liverpool fans have been singing the praises of Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford – and rightfully so.

The young England international took to Twitter to publish an open letter to all UK MPs regarding the welfare system and free school meals.

Rashford has asked that politicians listen to parents’ stories from impoverished backgrounds, and make changes to a ‘failing system’.

The United forward also highlighted the fact that, as a ‘black man from a low-income family’, he could have been just ‘another statistic’.

Rashford pays tribute to his parents in the letter; that they’d have marched down to the job centre if made unemployed, but states that there are ‘no jobs’ right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He goes on to say that his family were no strangers to food banks when he was growing up, and they’d often rely on the kindness of family, friends and neighbours to get by.

The striker mentions that one missed bill could cause a spiral of negative consequences and families are living on a knife’s edge.

Rashford’s words has resonated with tens of thousands of people on Twitter, Liverpool fans included, and they weren’t shy in applauding the 22-year-old.

Take a look at some of the messages below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top