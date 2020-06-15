‘A cracking lad’: Many LFC fans can’t help but applaud Marcus Rashford after open letter to MPs

Many Liverpool fans have been singing the praises of Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford – and rightfully so.

The young England international took to Twitter to publish an open letter to all UK MPs regarding the welfare system and free school meals.

Rashford has asked that politicians listen to parents’ stories from impoverished backgrounds, and make changes to a ‘failing system’.

The United forward also highlighted the fact that, as a ‘black man from a low-income family’, he could have been just ‘another statistic’.

Rashford pays tribute to his parents in the letter; that they’d have marched down to the job centre if made unemployed, but states that there are ‘no jobs’ right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He goes on to say that his family were no strangers to food banks when he was growing up, and they’d often rely on the kindness of family, friends and neighbours to get by.

The striker mentions that one missed bill could cause a spiral of negative consequences and families are living on a knife’s edge.

Rashford’s words has resonated with tens of thousands of people on Twitter, Liverpool fans included, and they weren’t shy in applauding the 22-year-old.

Take a look at some of the messages below:

What a cracking lad — maximus (@maximusbadger) June 15, 2020

Loving this RT. This is something we can get behind. Well played my son. — Sa'id da Tarraxeiro (@saidakizombero) June 15, 2020

Top man … well done Marcus. — Robert (@Robertynwa) June 15, 2020

Superbly written. To the point but not at all crass….. excellent letter 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 hopefully this can get the traction it deserves. — Champi*ns (@Chris9000000) June 15, 2020

I've retweeted to matt Hancock. Rashford has been brilliant what a young role model. Nice one @MarcusRashford — Wayne Taylor-Vicary (@VicaryWayne) June 15, 2020

Outstanding.

A must read.

Put aside any club rivalry and give Rashford the credit he deserves for writing such an incredible piece. Please RT and share. https://t.co/vJrtEYgIRW — Liverpool Australia – The L Files (@LFC_Australia) June 15, 2020

The very footballers the Government turned on first during Covid regarding pay cuts are the only ones seemingly in touch with the working classes it appears. Credit to Marcus Rashford here, seems like a proper grounded lad 👏🙌 #MarcusRashford https://t.co/yVpRFghWx7 — hazzalad ℹ 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🇮🇹🇹🇷🇪🇦 (@lfc_shirts) June 15, 2020

As a LFC fan hard to admit that Marcus Rashford has become one of my favourite footballers: A powerful letter. -And a challenge to PM's commitment 'to put arms around' families in this country @GuyOpperman @BorisJohnson https://t.co/JFguaIMJRM — Elizabeth Veal (@ElizabethVeal9) June 15, 2020

Well done Marcus Rashford for standing up for the vulnerable kids. Don't give up, keep up the fight, you never know you might just find a tiny glimmer of humanity in Johnson one of these days. — Jesej (@Jesej6) June 14, 2020

Liverpool fan here, giving lashings of credit where it is due 💪💪💪 — Richard Lunt (@RichardLunt) June 14, 2020