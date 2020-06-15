Fitness boost for LFC as reputable journo issues update on star duo ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost ahead of the Merseyside Derby this weekend, as the Premier League starts its resumption.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson sat out the Reds’ 6-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, but this was entirely precautionary.

That’s according to Daily Mail journalist Dominic King, who is very reliable when it comes to all matters Merseyside football.

Liverpool squad has no fitness worries so far ahead of first game back. There was an inter-squad game at Anfield yesterday, which involved Mo Salah and Andy Robertson after they had sat out Blackburn friendly as a precaution. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 15, 2020

That means Liverpool will travel to Goodison Park with a near-fully fit senior squad, with only Xherdan Shaqiri missing from action.

There is no mention of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, so we’re forced to assume that the knock he picked up against Rovers was nothing serious.

The Reds will restart their season on Sunday against Everton, and should Arsenal do us a favour and beat Manchester City on their first day back, we could secure the title with a win.

If the Citizens win all three of their initial games, Liverpool will be crowned Champions with maximum points from our first two fixtures – the Blues and Crystal Palace.

If we get anything less than six points from Everton and Palace, and City register three wins, victory against the reigning Champions – who we’re due to play on July 2 – would declare us the new Champions.