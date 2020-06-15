Henderson names Coutinho as one of the best he’s played with

Jordan Henderson has unknowingly added fuel to the fire that is the rumours circulating linking Liverpool and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho.

The Barcelona midfielder has reportedly made a personal plea to Jurgen Klopp in the hopes of engineering a move to former club Liverpool.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who also states the Brazilian would be willing to slash his wages to secure a return.

With this in mind, some comments Henderson made on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast will certainly turn heads. “Coutinho – so good as a player, technically,” the skipper said when asked to name five of the best players he’s played with.

“[He] just loved playing football, wanted to be out there enjoying playing football. Such a top player and a great lad as well.”

The timing of this is interesting – but, honestly, there probably isn’t anything in this beyond Hendo simply appreciating a former team-mate.

Coutinho enjoyed the best form of his career thus far playing for Liverpool and it’s hardly a surprise the £142million man was mentioned by the captain, as they played together for five-and-a-half years.

But unless Phil joins another club, these rumours will continue to rumble on until the start of next season – and the’re going to be hard to ignore.

We at EOTK recognise the Brazilian’s ability and have no doubts he’d see his best days return if he were to pull on a Liverpool kit once more, but it’s not that simple.

We’ve moved on from needing a traditional #10 in our team and the Brazilian would likely have to accept a reduced role at the club.

That being said, should Jurgen Klopp be tempted to bring him back, we’d not be against the idea as it’d be naive to dismiss Phil’s star-quality.