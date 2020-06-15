(Image) Clean white Nike x LFC concept kit for 20/21 we wish was real

Liverpool are reportedly set to rep a bright and bold green away kit next season, with Nike going big in their first efforts for the club.

That’s according to information from Footy Headlines and leaked info on Reddit, both of which claim the away shirt will by ‘hyper turquoise’.

Personally, I was hoping we’d be given a clean white away shirt – like the sleek Adidas one from 2009 – with so many contemporary kits utilising unusual colours and designs.

A concept design by Twitter user @ThorneInUrSide popped up in my feed recently, and it’s exactly what I’d hoped for.

What do you think?