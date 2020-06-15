(Image) ‘History delayed, not history denied’: Irish Independent smashes it with front page splash about LFC

The Irish independent has put together a stunning front page for the physical edition of their newspaper today, and we simply have to share it.

With the Premier League resuming this week, Ireland’s biggest news outlet has gone big on Liverpool being Champions-elect.

On the front page is the squad that won the title back in 1990 with a massive Sadio Mane and some supporters appearing behind them and Jurgen Klopp clapping in the forefront.

I may have to get a copy and stick it on my wall!

Take a look at the image below (via Independent.ie):