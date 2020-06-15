Liverpool open preliminary talks to sign Dembele on loan – report

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona to discuss the transfer of Ousmane Dembele on a loan-to-but agreement.

That’s according to Football Insider, who state the Reds have upped their interest in the Frenchman after missing out on Timo Werner.

With reports of the coronavirus pandemic having a detrimental impact on the finances of even the biggest football clubs, a loan deal would make sense.

Dembele’s talent is obvious, but he hasn’t been the Neymar replacement the Spaniards were obviously looking for, and now they’re seemingly ready to move him on.

For Liverpool, the Frenchman could be a fantastic addition – with Divock Origi already in the squad, there is potential for some superb rotation.

Although breaking the bank for a player to keep legs fresh doesn’t sound very much like Jurgen Klopp – not when Liverpool don’t actually need him – so a loan deal could suit everyone, but we’re not sold.

Dembele coming into the fold on a long-term basis would be great, if one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah were to unfortunately leave the club, but that doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

On top of that, we’re still yet to see the best of Takumi Minamino after his signing just six months ago. We aren’t exactly lacking in bodies on the wings.

Take this one with a heap of salt, Reds.