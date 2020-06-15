‘Only bigoted anti-LFC supporters’ could label Reds’ title a ‘fluke’ – Souness

Former Liverpool man Graeme Souness has absolutely no time for anyone claiming the Reds being named Premier League Champions this season will be a ‘fluke.

The footballer turned manager, turned pundit, let off some steam in a Zoom chat with Irish journalists and claims Jurgen Klopp’s men showed they were going to win the title back in January.

Souness is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, and we’re with him on this one. “They could have given it to them in January,” the Scot is quoted as saying by The42.ie.

“They’ve won it, no arguments. If they had called a halt to the season, only the most bigoted anti-Liverpool supporters would have said they won it by a fluke.”

The Reds sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as the resumption of top-flight English football is set to get underway this week.

Klopp’s men were on course to win the title in the shortest amount of time in the modern era – and by the biggest margin.

Even though football was suspended for the best part of three months, Liverpool are still in line to secure the silverware by game-week 31 – the fewest amount of games taken to do so.

That is assuming the Reds pick up six points from fixtures against Everton and Crystal Palace.