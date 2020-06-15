(Video) Brilliant compilation of John Barnes does the rounds on Reddit

A video compilation of John Barnes has been doing the rounds on Reddit – and it is brilliant.

The winger, known affectionately as ‘Digger’ was arguably one of Liverpool’s finest players in the late 80s and early 90s.

He had everything you’d want from a forward – Barnes was rapid and had bags of skill, and was so good he moved to central midfield when he started to lose that extra yard of pace.

The former England international scored 198 goals in his club-playing career, with over half of them coming during his decade-long spell at Anfield.

A must-watch for Liverpool and Watford fans alike, the below compilation gives you a good idea of the world-class talent Barnes possessed during his playing days.