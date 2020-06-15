(Video) Lovren shares intriguing message about ‘massive’ Anfield & LFC fans

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren took to Twitter yesterday to share his thoughts about Anfield being left empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Croatian international jumped back on the social media platform recently after deleting his old account, and he’s kept supporters entertained!

Lovren uploaded an intriguing video yesterday in which he shows us the inside of Anfield, with a caption detailing how he feels about the ‘massive‘ stadium and lack of fans.

We hope you’ll be playing in front of a stadium full of supporters soon too, Dej!

Take a look: