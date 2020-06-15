(Video) Remembering Mo Salah’s greatest & most important goals ever

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah turns 28-years-old today and boasts almost 150 games for the Reds in just three seasons.

Many of his most iconic moments have come in the famous red shirt, but he was scoring massive goals before joining us too.

To celebrate his birthday, we at EOTK wanted to look back at some of the Egyptian’s finest moments in football – be it Liverpool, Roma or Egypt.

Hopefully there are many more goals for Salah, in the red of Liverpool and Egypt!

Take a watch of the video below: