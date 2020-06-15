‘Why wouldn’t you?’ – Liverpool legend tips Reds to re-sign Coutinho

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes the Reds should look to re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, if a deal can be agreed.

The Brazilian has reportedly made a personal plea to Jurgen Klopp in the hopes of engineering a move to his former club.

He left the Reds two years ago, but Coutinho has hatched a plan to get him on a plane back to Merseyside.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who seems to have everyone talking about a possible reunion.

And that includes Nicol, who likes the sound of it. “Why wouldn’t you? I can’t think of one reason why you wouldn’t,” he told ESPN.

“The only place he’s excelled at is Liverpool. The place loves him, he loves the place. Can you imagine adding Coutinho to a squad that, right now are still champions of Europe and are going to win the Premier League?

“You’re going to add a player with the ability of Coutinho, who is going to come in and be in the same situation as a Timo Werner for example, where he is there to fight to get in the starting XI.

“If it’s cut-price, yeah. Listen, this guy’s making over £13million-a-year, he’s going to have to take a hit. The price to buy him is going to have to take a hit but if the money’s right … absolute no-brainer.”

We at EOTK recognise the Brazilian’s ability and have no doubts he’d see his best days return if he were to pull on a Liverpool kit once more, but it’s not that simple.

He didn’t leave the club on good terms and Klopp is renowned for keeping squad morale high – and crucially we’ve moved on from needing a traditional #10 – we’ll be just fine without him.

That being said, should the boss be tempted to bring him back, we’d not be against the idea as it’d be naive to dismiss Phil’s star-quality.