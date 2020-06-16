Gerrard perfectly explains why he ranks Klopp above Guardiola

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side may well have to give Liverpool a guard of honour at the Etihad on July 2 should we win the title the previous week, when we host Crystal Palace at Anfield…

That would be a brilliant moment for Reds everywhere, and would be provide great imagery of how this season, Jurgen Klopp has got the better of his biggest rival.

Liverpool lead City by 25 points in the Premier League and will secure the title – it’s a matter of when and not if.

Steven Gerrard, our former captain, reckons Liverpool’s achievements this term prove Klopp is also the superior manager, despite Guardiola having won more trophies throughout his career – albeit at clubs with far, far greater resources.

“Let’s cut to the chase, sitting here, doing this interview right now, I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world,” Gerrard told The Athletic. “I know there are a lot of successful managers about. Pep Guardiola is exceptional. Carlo Ancelotti is exceptional too and I think Everton are really lucky to have him with his CV. I could name many more.

“Having had the experience of being a manager for the past two years, you realise how difficult and challenging the job is. I have nothing but respect for Jurgen.

“The way the man handles himself, the way he’s been with myself, the way he goes about his business, the way he comes across. I think he’s got a heart and I think he’s got a head. He just works for Liverpool. He has come and taken the club to the next level.”

We wouldn’t disagree with any of Gerrard’s sentiments. Guardiola is exceptional. The idea of him only building good sides because of money is farcical – he’s a master tactician and a worthy adversary.

But Klopp has created a side just as good, and this season, much better, with a fraction of the budget and with a far less capable starting squad.

Remember, when Klopp took the reins in 2015, Liverpool were mid-table and not in the Champions League. Guardiola has never had to take on a job of such a nature.