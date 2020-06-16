Gerrard says Klopp should get a statue if we win the Premier League

Steven Gerrard thinks Jurgen Klopp should be rewarded with a statue outside of Anfield should he seal the Premier League in the next few weeks…

The competition gets back underway on Wednesday night, with Liverpool back against Everton on Sunday evening.

The Reds are 25 points clear and are guaranteed the title by collecting another six points – but only providing Manchester City win their remaining ten games – making it all but a foregone conclusion.

“For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. It seems like in football we often wait until people get older before their achievements are fully recognised,” Stevie told James Pearce in the Athletic.

“But I know the owners of Liverpool won’t let that happen. When Jurgen delivers the league they should already be starting work on a statue of him.”

Klopp’s humility would probably make him oppose the idea, but we’re all for it – a statue that surely nobody could form an argument against its standing!

What’s brilliant is that even after this season, Klopp has at least four more with which to confirm his already legendary status, considering the contract extension he penned at the beginning of this year.

The German has already won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, so anything else will be part of a dynasty.

Then, perhaps, Gerrard can take the reigns and continue the good work!