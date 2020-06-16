Leverkusen make Havertz decision that’ll see Europe’s behemoths fight it out for the next Kaka

Bayer Leverkusen are happy to cash in on Kai Havertz this summer, when the Bundesliga finishes.

This is according to Christian Falk, head of Bild, who quoted the clubs’ managing director Fernando Caro as describing how the player wants an exit and Leverkusen will not stand in his way.

Update @kaihavertz29: @bayer04fussball Managing director Caro will not refuse Havertz a transfer this summer: "At Kai Havertz I see that many clubs are interested in him. I see the player’s desire to take the next step in the near future“ (@ksta_news) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 16, 2020

Havertz is an extraordinary talent who is already tearing it up in the Bundesliga despite only just turning 21.

He is his side’s lynchpin and anyone who’s watched any of the German football since their season resumed will see a tall, elegant playmaker who has the technical skills and grace of legendary Brazilian Kaka.

The Telegraph recently stated Bayern Munich are favourites for his signature, with a £75m price-tag mooted – which sadly rules Liverpool out.

If we were not interested in Timo Werner at around £50m, we’re not going to be paying an extra 50% on top of that for a player who currently has no position in the first-team, regardless of his unquestionable ability.

We just hope Havertz stays on the continent and doesn’t arrive to further strengthen Chelsea or Manchester United.