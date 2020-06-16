LFC’s future pursuit of Houssem Aouar outlined as Reds search for ‘below premium’ stars

Liverpool have been watching Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar for many years, which actually shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone given the fact we’re probably eyeing most promising talents on the planet in some regard!

Dave Maddock has explained how while it is unlikely Liverpool will buy this summer – players who are way below market price for various reasons might be on the agenda – such as Aouar – who is at a club with severe financial difficulty following the premature ending of Ligue 1.

Maddock told a special Blood Red podcast with the Liverpool ECHO that despite the fact we have no major plans to improve the first-team imminently, our work behind the scenes never stops.

“Recruitment doesn’t actually stop and, in many ways, the analysis and tracking that Liverpool do of players will expand now because it’s even more important to do your homework,” said Maddock.

“You need to find players that are below that premium, like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who actually cost a lot of money at the time, but have ended up being incredible bargains.

“So Liverpool are looking even more now, and they will step it up even more, because they don’t know what the future is. It’s so vital not to spend massive amounts of money on signings – and Aouar is a really good example.

“They’ve tracked him, there’s absolutely no doubt, since before he got into the Lyon first team. He was involved in youth-level tournaments where Liverpool became first aware of him. And I think Liverpool will continue to track him.

“I’d be reluctant to say Liverpool will not make any signings in this current market because you never know, and it could be that some players become available at knockdown prices because their clubs are in such financial trouble, and Lyon could well be, but at the moment I think they will try to get as much as possible.”

In our opinion, Liverpool might well enter the market, but only for players of the Harvey Elliott or Sepp van den Berg ilk – essentially youngsters who will bolster our U23s and have a chance of coming through and helping Jurgen Klopp’s side at a later date.

This costs less money, and creates no friction amongst the first-teamers who have already got us into the wonderful position we’re in without any big name new signings since Alisson back in 2018.

Considering the state of football finances, we understand the club’s position and are far more interested in watching Jordan Henderson lift no.19 in the coming weeks than speculating too much on unlikely new signings.