Loris Karius slammed by Besiktas for his conduct in Turkey

Loris Karius is a Liverpool player once again, after he terminated his loan contract with Besiktas.

However, he’s not part of training and won’t actually return to Melwood until the pre-season ahead of 2020/21 following a decision made by the club.

Karius’s reason for ending his loan deal early was because he wasn’t being paid his wages, which in our opinion, is a pretty fair gripe – but not according to the Turkish giants…

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi told TRT Spor, translated in the Star, that the player let himself down in the manner in which he exited.

“Loris Karius is a different case. Of course, we are losing revenue and some of our players have to make some sacrifices if they want to stay at the club,” he said.

“But for Karius, I can say I’m very disappointed. His departure from the club wasn’t right. He didn’t want to be here. It was very disappointing.”

Karius has recently imitated he’d be happy to stay at Anfield next season as Alisson’s understudy, but in all honesty, we think it’s probably best if he finds a new club in which he can perform without pressure – perhaps back in his homeland of Germany.

Adrian is fine as a no.2 and the Spaniard still has another year left on his contract. He didn’t perform especially well in February and March when he was covering for our brilliant Brazilian, but did enough earlier on in the campaign to prove he deserves to be here.