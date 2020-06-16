Mo Salah and Andy Robertson injury update pre-Everton clash will delight Reds

It looks like Liverpool will be at full strength next weekend for the Merseyside Derby, with Andy Robertson and Mo Salah overcoming recent minor injury concerns.

The duo both featured in a friendly game played at Anfield yesterday – so should be totally fine by next Sunday.

This is according to Dom King of the Mail, who tweeted the news:

Liverpool squad has no fitness worries so far ahead of first game back. There was an inter-squad game at Anfield yesterday, which involved Mo Salah and Andy Robertson after they had sat out Blackburn friendly as a precaution. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 15, 2020

We think Jurgen Klopp’s first starting XI of the season’s resumption will be as follows: Alisson, Trent, Robbo, Gomez, van Dijk; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

The only contentious spot is whether to select Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Keita alongside Fabinho and captain Hendo in midfield – but we think the manner in which Keita has regained fitness and shone in the off-season might well have earned him a start – especially as the other two have had niggling injury issues.

Liverpool need six more points to guarantee the title – but only three if Arsenal do us a favour and beat Manchester City on Wednesday.