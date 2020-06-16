Neville reckons Pogba & Fernandes tandem can see United usurp Liverpool

Gary Neville reckons that the combination of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in a Manchester United midfield can see the Red Devils make a genuine challenge next season to Liverpool and Manchester City.

In fairness, Portuguese midfielder Fernandes looks the real deal and he’s been incredible since his January switch from Sporting Lisbon, but Pogba has been in England since 2016 and has never consistently done the business.

Fernandes and Pogba looks good on paper, but it’s not something that especially scares us, given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rarely plays 4-3-3 – the formation that would most obviously benefit the pair either side of a holding midfielder.

“Maybe now with Fernandes, it takes a bit of that pressure away, and you might see [an improvement],” Neville told Premier League Productions, cited by Goal.

“Pogba playing well will give Man Utd a better chance of winning the Premier League. When I see United playing well with Pogba in the team I think he’s world class.

“He’s won the World Cup, he knows how to win. With Pogba in the team playing well, it gives United a good chance of challenging Liverpool and Man City.”

United are not a terrible side under Solskjaer and they’ll continue to improve – but the gap between us and them right now is huge. In the Premier League this term, it’s 37 points – and the games at Old Trafford and Anfield showed a significant gulf in class.

They will continue to spend, but so long as Solskjaer is in charge and we’ve got Jurgen Klopp at the helm, they’ll be a rival in name only.