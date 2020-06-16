Timo Werner makes pretty outrageous decision ahead of Chelsea move – but Phil Thompson still thinks LFC missed a trick

Timo Werner will pull out of the remainder of Rb Leipzig’s Champions League campaign so that he can settle at Chelsea during the summer – which is a pretty incredible decision considering his new club might not even be playing in the competition next term…

This is according to Christian Falk of Bild – and we can imagine Julian Nagelsmann, his manager – will be raging.

Update @TimoWerner: For his transfer to @ChelseaFC the striker waives the Matches with @DieRotenBullen in Champions League in August. He wants to go to London in July @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 15, 2020

The German, who was a big target for Liverpool before the impact of coronavirus all but ended our pursuit of big names, is on the verge of confirming his deal to Stamford Bridge – where he’ll lead the line instead of playing a bit-part role as he would have had to immediately at Anfield due to the brilliance of our current forwards.

Phil Thompson, former Liverpool captain turned Sky Sports pundit, reckons the club failed to take a necessary gamble in regards to the 24-year-old.

“I think you should always try and improve,” he told Sky Sports

‘When you’re on the up, when you’re playing well, that is when you should look to back it up.

“I would have loved to have seen him come but Liverpool have not done that, they’re looking at it and it’s probably costing too much.

“Timo Werner will be going, ‘Maybe I might not get in there’ and maybe [Jurgen] Klopp is thinking, ‘We can’t afford to have somebody for that price just sitting on the bench’.

“He’ll [Werner] be alright for three or four years and I would have took that risk.

“If he wanted to come I think you have to improve your team when you’re on top and he would have improved us.”

We were a little disappointed to miss out on Werner, but in truth, we’re far more interested in the return of the Premier League and our imminent title win than the transfer market.

Football being back on is going to be one hell of a lot more interesting than scrolling through social media seeing what players have liked videos of each other in their massive gardens, and so forth!