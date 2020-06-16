(Video) Every time Sadio Mane nearly scored with a bicycle kick for Liverpool

Sadio Mane is about a brilliant an athlete as we’ve ever seen at Liverpool – incredibly quick, agile and strong.

And he doesn’t mind launching himself into the air in the search of glory, either!

But sadly, all of his bicycle kick attempts to date have failed to result in a goal…

A video circulated on Reddit, which you can see here, shows Mane’s nearly efforts in red.

Oh, we wish the one against Atletico Madrid last time had found the back of the net!

Perhaps he’s been saving them up for Everton on Sunday – in which case – he’d be totally forgiven!