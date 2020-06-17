Bayer Leverkusen troll Guardiola & Manchester City with slick Liverpool reference ahead of PL’s return

Many German club Twitter accounts have an English version whose sole aim seems to be to wind up fans on the social media network!

Bayer Leverkusen last night replied to a Manchester City supporter, who was bragging about the Premier League’s return tonight, with Pep Guardiola the ‘admin’ ‘the streets won’t forget’.

But Leverkusen quickly and unnecessarily reminded the fan that Pep is in fact 25 points behind Liverpool right now – going viral in the process!

Best of luck to all sides as they try to close the 25-point gap. https://t.co/n3S6nbPM8x — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 16, 2020

City can of course close the gap somewhat this evening against Arsenal, but if they lose, it will give Liverpool the opportunity to clinch the title away to Everton on Sunday night.

We’re not expecting them to do us any favours though, and in truth, will just be absolutely delighted to watch real-life Premier League action again.

The Bundesliga hasn’t been too bad a replacement, but when you’re not emotionally invested, football just isn’t the same.

Bring it on!