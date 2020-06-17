Liverpool fan goes viral after noticing hilarious absence at the Etihad stadium

This is the tweet of the night for us, by some distance.

@Watch_LFC spotted that the fan screen behind the goal at the Etihad tonight had three spots for the online City supporters absent!

We suppose this might be because of some dodgy internet connection, but it’s much funnier to assume they couldn’t fill it, as is often the case at the Etihad.

Man City don’t even have enough fans to fill their tv screens 😂 pic.twitter.com/w4KntseCrt — Watch LFC at 🏠 (@Watch_LFC) June 17, 2020

We also quite enjoyed this from our pals at Redmen TV, in regards to some dubious attendance figures that have come from City in the past…

Manchester City confirmed attendance: 53,367 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 17, 2020

At the time of writing, a Raheem Sterling goal had given City the lead after a standard David Luiz horror-show – which likely puts our feint hopes of winning the title at Goodison Park to bed…

But regardless of what City do, six points will be enough for the Reds to clinch no.19.

And regardless of Arsenal’s bizarre performance, or the strangeness about the lack of fans, it’ll be monumental.