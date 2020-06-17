Liverpool send message to Marcus Rashford following government’s u-turn on free meals for disadvantaged children

Liverpool have sent a message of congratulations to Marcus Rashford and described him as a ‘remarkable role model’ following his brilliant recent work.

The striker campaigned for a free school meal voucher scheme for disadvantaged children to be extended, and as a result, the government performed a u-turn that will help families of around 1.3million kids in the summer holidays.

As Liverpool fans, United are our biggest rival, but this is bigger than football – and Rashford is an absolute credit to himself – so we’re glad the club posted the following tweet in response:

Children in our region will benefit because of the actions of this remarkable role model ❤️ From Liverpool With Love. https://t.co/mSatwzZZ2E — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 16, 2020

Many fans say footballers shouldn’t get involved in politics, but this proves exactly why they should. Footballers have a voice and a following that can inspire – and Rashford peddling for change has resulted in it after a matter of days.

Liverpool similarly have a number of players involved in various charitable organisations ourselves, with Jordan Henderson most recently fronting the #PlayersTogether campaign, which saw Premier League wages go directly towards helping NHS causes.