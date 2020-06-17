Many moronic rival fans somehow make Hawk Eye blunder all about Liverpool: ‘Just saying… it would count’

What is it about Liverpool that makes rival fans so desperate to make everything about us?!

This evening, on the return of the Premier League, there was a blunder by Hawk Eye, the first we can remember, in regard to its goal-line technology.

Aston Villa keeper Ørjan Nyland clearly carried the ball over his own line against Sheffield United, but no goal was awarded to the Blades – much to the anguish of manager Chris Wilder.

But on Twitter, the outrage was directed at Liverpool in the most part, for some bizarre reason!

Fans of all clubs piled on to discuss how if this was Liverpool, a goal would have been given.

Well, we hope so, yes – because the ball was a yard over the line! It should have been a goal regardless of who was playing, no?

We guess this is part of being the best side in the land – and we should embrace it. So in celebration, check out the nonsense below!

That would have been a goal if Liverpool scored it — Mubzy (@NotoriousMubz) June 17, 2020

Ridiculous if it was Liverpool it would be a goal! https://t.co/dMD244OKci — brian eric lansdale (@LansdaleEric) June 17, 2020

Just saying if that was Liverpool, it will count. #AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/pu5qXuDrcs — Miguel (@ftblmiguel) June 17, 2020

Manchester United or Liverpool – goal given. No debate — Ste (@toffee_ste) June 17, 2020

it wouldnt have happened with a Liverpool goal — Michael Staples 🌈 (@Michael58739848) June 17, 2020

Thoughts on the no goal @henrywinter Villa v Sheff Utd? If that had been against Liverpool or the likes there would now be an emergency Parliament session to discuss it!! — Carts (@carter_neil) June 17, 2020

The uproar if it was a Liverpool goal disallowed — Rose (@RoseDraper) June 17, 2020

Liverpool vs Everton. Pickford carries the ball over the line, Mike dean checks his watch z no goal. TV clearly shows over the line, still no goal.

There would be complete outrage if the goal wasn't given. Likely to be replayed. Desperate decision for @SheffieldUnited — Hugh McKillop (@ChopperHMK) June 17, 2020