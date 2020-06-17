Midfielder leaves emotional message upon Liverpool exit, thanking Rodgers & Klopp

Pedro Chirivella seems like a very fine young man – and we already saw this season that he’s a very decent footballer – to boot.

The Spaniard is leaving Liverpool to join Nantes in Ligue 1 and we wish him all the best in his pursuit of a top European career.

Yesterday, the 23-year-old took to Twitter with an emotional message of gratitude for the seven years he’s spent at Anfield since we snared him from Valencia’s youth set-up back in 2013.

In the tweet below, you can click on it and read Chirivella’s message in full, as he thanks all the staff he’s worked under and claims to feel privileged to have played for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

This season, Chirivella was especially impressive in our domestic cup competitions, particularly v Everton in January in the famous FA Cup victory in which he ran the show versus far more experienced midfielders.

We wish him all the best in France!