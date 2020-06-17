(Video) Arsenal have cheek to use Virgil van Dijk ‘getting run ragged’ in promo vid

Can you remember at the start of the season, when despite Arsenal getting completely dominated at Anfield in a 3-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – their fans would constantly talk about Nicolas Pepe getting a run on Virgil van Dijk – casually forgetting to mention he lost the ball five seconds later?

In truth, it shows how brilliant van Dijk is – but it seems their actual club rather than just some delusional fans have got on board with this being some kind of seminal moment!

Yesterday, they released a promo video for Adidas about football’s return, which features Ian Wright narrating over some inspirational clips. The former striker describes our Dutchman as ‘getting run ragged’ by Pepe – the £70m flop with four Premier League goals to his name to date.

It’s quite a motivational video, in truth, but this part didn’t half make us laugh!