(Video) How Bayern celebrated title in an empty away stadium – and still had a blast – suggesting LFC’s PL win is still going to be a lot of fun…

Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title last night, following a 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

They had to not only celebrate at an away ground, but obviously in front of a handful of club reps instead of thousands of delighted supporters, too.

But the videos coming out from the evening are not actually as depressing as a Liverpool fan may have feared!

You’ll see below the team in good spirits both on the field (mocking the fact there are no fans) and having it up back in the dressing room.

Liverpool are six points away from Premier League glory – and Jordan Henderson may well have to lift the stadium in an empty stadium very soon, of course.