(Video) Jurgen Klopp nails it again with brilliant message to fans ahead of PL return

Jurgen Klopp has sent a video message to Liverpool fans about how his team will need our support from home now the Premier League is back – encouraging us not to congregate too heavily in the process.

‘There will be a moment when the whole 300 million choir can sing, and that’s the moment we are waiting for, he said,’ reminding fans that ‘until then , we still play football’!

Manchester City are up against Arsenal tonight, with Liverpool’s first game set to take place against Everton on Sunday evening.

Klopp’s squad is basically fully fit and have looked very sharp in training and the friendly v Blackburn, so we have high hopes that we’ll hit the ground running.

The team needs six points to confirm title glory, which will see Jordan Henderson, who turned 30 today, lift the trophy in front of an empty stadium.