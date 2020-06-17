Whinging Pep Guardiola moans about PL return and says he’ll be forced to rate heavily

Pep Guardiola has given a very drab interview about the Premier League’s return, with Manchester City set to take on Arsenal this evening at the Etihad.

The Spaniard has claimed his team hasn’t been given long enough and as a result, he’ll rotate heavily between games – suggesting his side is ‘not ready’ for multiple fixtures in a short amount of time.

“If you ask me how the team is, I don’t know,” Guardiola said, reported in Goal. “Tomorrow we will see the level. From there, we are going to see and suggest what we can do better.”

“All Premier League teams have three weeks. Of course we know it is not enough but it is what it is.

“We are ready to play one game, but three days after another, four days after another, we are not ready. That’s why you have to rotate. But we have to start, we have to finish the season, because the damage economically can be reduced.