Whinging Pep Guardiola moans about PL return and says he’ll be forced to rate heavily

Pep Guardiola has given a very drab interview about the Premier League’s return, with Manchester City set to take on Arsenal this evening at the Etihad.
The Spaniard has claimed his team hasn’t been given long enough and as a result, he’ll rotate heavily between games – suggesting his side is ‘not ready’ for multiple fixtures in a short amount of time.
“If you ask me how the team is, I don’t know,” Guardiola said, reported in Goal. “Tomorrow we will see the level. From there, we are going to see and suggest what we can do better.”
“All Premier League teams have three weeks. Of course we know it is not enough but it is what it is.
“We are ready to play one game, but three days after another, four days after another, we are not ready. That’s why you have to rotate. But we have to start, we have to finish the season, because the damage economically can be reduced.
“At the end, the Premier League like in Spain and Germany, like other countries, decide we have to play, so we are going to play. We are going to adapt as quick as possible.”
At the end of the day, it’s been exactly the same for every club in the top flight – so there is a level playing-field – and for countless reasons, it was completely essential for the Premier League to return.
We wonder if Pep would be quite so negative about the competition’s resumption if it were his side 25 points clear…
And in reality, City not taking the PL seriously will allow them to prepare in length for the Champions League, likely to take place in August in a shortened competition format – so this will work out perfectly for Pep.
We were not expecting Arsenal to do us much of a favour tonight, but with Pep’s lapse attitude towards the game, perhaps Mikel Arteta will be able to spring a surprise!
