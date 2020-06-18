How Jordan Henderson celebrated his 30th birthday in brilliant, but untypical style…

Liverpool’s captain turned 30 yesterday, and to celebrate, he enjoyed the Premier League’s return in a special garden yurt – which featured a projector screen and birthday balloons!

We can imagine he’s usually in party mode around this time of year, as he’d be on his summer holidays when not playing for England, but there are more pressing matters ahead…

Not a bad birthday present! ⚽️ 📺 Thank you all for the birthday messages! I hope everyone enjoys the football being back on as much as I will. 🎂 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/1WFWiTqA6x — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 17, 2020

Manchester City’s win over Arsenal last night means Liverpool still need six points to guarantee the Premier League title – but we can half that target with a victory at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Hendo is a guaranteed starter in midfield, while the likes of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are probably competing for the other two places alongside him.

The backline picks itself, with Alisson between the sticks, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at fullback with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence.

Up top, assuming everyone is fit, it’ll be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – what a team!