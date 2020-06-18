James Milner jokes about Hawk Eye gaff in Sheffield United game, with LFC back in three days…

Liverpool take on Everton on Sunday evening at Goodison Park, and we really hope there are no incidents like the one that marred and defined Sheffield United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday evening…

Goalkeeper Nyland clearly carried the ball over his line, but for some reason, referent Michael Oliver’s watch didn’t buzz – which is the designated system for when a ball crosses it – much to the dismay of Blades boss Chris Wilder and football fans in general upon seeing the video evidence…

Following the incident, James Milner has taken to Twitter and asked the powers that be to ‘charge up the video tech’ before our trip across Stanley Park.

We’d hate to win the title in a game ridden with VAR controversy, as it completely ruins the fun and gives moronic fuel to those who peddle an anti-Liverpool agenda.

So let’s hope Milner is right!