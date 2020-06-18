Liam Gallagher’s incredibly stupid tweet about Liverpool goes viral

Twitter was a little crazy last night upon the Premier League’s return.

And just minutes in to Manchester City’s game with Arsenal, one of their most famous fans Liam Gallagher decided it wasn’t for him – as you can see in the tweet below!

According to Gallagher, the only reason the season wasn’t voided was to keep Liverpool fans happy – which would of course mean no football for anyone, and City’s FA Cup and Champions League campaigns ended early.

This is pure wank void the season absolutely ridiculous all because the scousers ain’t won the league for 300 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 17, 2020

We’re not going to go into depths about why the season had to continue, as we honestly thought the null and void argument died weeks ago – but Gallagher’s tweet got over 40,000 likes and counting – which shows how unpopular Liverpool are for the sole reason we’re very, very good at football.

We suppose the same thing happened with Manchester United in the 1990s and we should take is a compliment.

As for Gallagher, we should probably take most of his tweets with a pinch of salt…