Naby Keita linked with AC Milan, but Liverpool’s no.8 is going absolutely nowhere

AC Milan are being linked with a move for Naby Keita by Milan fanzine Milan Live, largely due to the fact Ralf Rangnick is set to to take the helm next season.

The German famously coached Keita during his breakthrough season at Rb Leipzig, but for us, this is a baseless rumour.

Keita has finally been able to get fully fit during the unwanted break after a season of playing catchup following his nasty injury last summer while competing at the AFCON for Guinea.

He’s been jaw-droopingly good in training and was Man of the Match in both the friendlies we’ve played in the past week or so – one against another Liverpool XI and one a hammering of Blackburn.

It also looks as if our no.8 is now fully integrated within in the squad and that early shyness which seemingly affected his on-pitch confidence is gone, too.

Keita has been at the club two years, and offloading him now, before we’ve got to see his best form consistently would be a massive error. He’s a phenomenal footballer and we’re backing him to prove as much over our remaining nine games.