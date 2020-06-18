Raul Jimenez says it’s ‘very cool’ to be ‘on the lips’ of Liverpool and other big clubs

Raul Jimenez is a top player and someone who’s impressed us greatly at Wolves.

He has a little bit of Roberto Firmino about him in that his touch and buildup play is exquisite and just as important to his contribution as his goals. The Mexican is probably more clinical in the box than Bobby, but slightly less smart regarding the game’s intricacies and nowhere near as manic a presser off the ball.

At EOTK, we state his chances of signing for Liverpool as practically zero, given his age and the likely price-tag that comes with a proven Premier League star.

But the player would naturally jump at a move, although judging by these comments, he’d switch pretty much anywhere!

“It’s something very cool,” the 29-year-old told Bolavip.

“I don’t know if they are true, they are rumours. Since they are talking about me, different teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool…They are teams that in the history of football are important.

“It’s an incredible thing to be on the radar, and on the lips of those teams.

“It’s something good to continue growing, making an effort and taking it as an incentive so that, if possible, give even more to achieve it.”

If Liverpool are not going to spend £50m-odd on Timo Werner, we’re definitely not splashing that out on somebody five years his senior…

In fact, we predict a very, very quiet window, transfer wise, for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. We might bring in a couple o talented youngsters, but that’ll be it. We hope the lies of Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott can continue improving at such a steady rate that they’ll be close to first-team ready in not too long, anyway.