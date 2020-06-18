Three more Liverpool fixture K.Os confirmed, with Reds set for rare Saturday 3pm

Three more kick-off times for the resumed Premier League season have today been confirmed.

Liverpool will take on Aston Villa on Sunday July 5 at 4:30, live on Sky Sports, before travelling to Brighton for a late 8:15 k.o three days later, also on Sky. We’ll then host Burnley at 3pm on Saturday July 11, which is being showed on BT Sport.

We hope, of course, that the Premier League title will have already been wrapped up by this point!

Liverpool need six points to confirm victory, and can do that in our first two matches against Everton and Crystal Palace. After those two, it’s Manchester City at the Etihad…

The 3pm Saturday k.o will be Liverpool’s first league game at this time televised ever, with the FA lifting the usual restrictions now that fans cannot go to games anyway.

After these games, Liverpool also have to face Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle – and if it isn’t all done and dusted by then – we’ll be extremely worried!