(Video) Carragher’s analysis of David Luiz is pretty brutal, but probably fair, too

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was back on form last night on Sky Sports, as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at the Etihad on the return of the Premier League.

David Luiz was the catalyst for the defeat, at fault for the first two goals, before being sent off after 22 minutes on the pitch after only being subbed on after an early injury…

Carragher pulls no punches with his analysis, claiming it’s no surprise the Brazilian was on the bench and suggesting his career at Arsenal was probably over as a result of the dire cameo.

As for Arsenal, we’re not even sure they can be considered a top-six rival anymore, considering they lose virtually every game against either ourselves or City – as the stats in the tweet below Carra’s video emphasises.

🗣 "It's no surprise why he's on the bench, there's no future for David Luiz at Arsenal"@Carra23 on David Luiz pic.twitter.com/n1GANkudJN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 17, 2020