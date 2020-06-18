(Video) Guardiola and Ederson’s callous behaviour after Eric Garcia incident is not something that would happen at Liverpool

We were glued to Manchester City v Arsenal last night, as we imagine all Reds were, under the foolish assumption that the Gunners might do us a favour!

They were shambolic, especially David Luiz, whose short cameo in defence has to be up there with one of the worst ever in the Premier League…

But a moment towards the end shocked us. Ederson came storming out of his goal and wiped out young defender Eric Garcia, who lay unconscious within seconds. As a result of his injury, there was 11 minutes of Extra Time.

Ederson though, did not check on his team-mate and was actually smiling about the incident, which was bizarre. But not as bizarre as manager Pep Guardiola focussing on his tactics, when there were five minutes left against 10-men, with his side 2-0 up – to the point he could not even look at his player on a stretcher as he passed.

It was downright horrible, actually – and made us utterly grateful for Jurgen Klopp and the spirit he’s created at Liverpool.

Not in a million years would he have ignored a young Liverpool player on a stretcher and we’d also hope Alisson would have showed a little more concern had he bulldozed one of his team-mates!

It’s Everton v Liverpool on Sunday night…

I’m sorry but Ederson has to be more careful than that, especially with his own players. He could’ve killed poor Eric Garcia. Call your man off or jump around him. pic.twitter.com/U3y1OHBgaQ — Sean Kent (@seankent) June 17, 2020