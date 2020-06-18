(Video) Napoli’s Copa Italia celebration disregarded social distancing, and it was much better for it

Napoli last night won the Copa Italia, after beating Juventus on penalties.

And when they lifted the trophy, they did so in typical pre-Covid-19 style, in a huddle on a podium.

Bayern Munich and Rb Salzburg recently lifted the Bundesliga and Austrian Cup respectively and did so under social distancing protocols, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens if (when) Jordan Henderson receives the Premier League title…

Manchester City’s win v Arsenal means we’re still six points away, and the ease in which they dispatched the Gunners suggests to us we’ll need two wins rather than relying on Pep Guardiola’ side to slip up.

Considering the players are all tested before they can play, and have been in close contact for 90 minutes, there is no actual harm in a proper title celebration, is there?