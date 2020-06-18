(Video) Van Dijk and Mane show off jaw-dropping touch from the high-ball at Melwood

Liverpool’s players looked utterly relaxed and ready for business at Melwood this week, as they prepare for the short trip to Goodison Park on Sunday evening – now in the knowledge that a win won’t confirm the title after Manchester City’s win.

Pep Lijnders took the players through the rondos and passing drills, before some of them messed at around at the death, most notably Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane – who showcased their outrageous ability when controlling a moon-ball.

You can see the video via Reddit here, or sign up to LFCTVGO and get all the training clips – which we’d very much advise!

Towards the very end of the video, you’ll see van Dijk and Mane’s incredible touches – it’s amazing to see!