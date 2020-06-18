What Werner has said about signing for Chelsea after his first-choice Liverpool rejected deal

Chelsea have officially signed Timo Werner, with the Telegraph stating the move is at around £47.5m.

The player had been endlessly linked to Liverpool, with the Athletic confirming that the player’s preference was to join us and play for Jurgen Klopp, but in the end, the club decided the finances did not add up in this current climate.

Chelsea have pounced and will now be able to field an intriguing front-three of Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic next term – which is very decent – but not nearly as impressive as what Liverpool deploy up top.

Werner has peddled out a fairly cliche ridden message upon the confirmation of the deal, which if anything, is less enthusiastic than what he said about Liverpool when we were simply being linked with him!

‘I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,’ he told the official Chelsea website. ‘I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.’

In all seriousness though, Werner will do well at Stamford Bridge. He’s a clinical forward with all the attributes and time on his side.

But even if he does well, which we think he will, Liverpool fans need to look at the overall picture and where the two sides finish in the table next term.

If Werner scores 30 goals but we still win the title, it cannot be branded a poor decision!