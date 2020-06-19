“Everybody hates Liverpool,” says Everton star ahead of Liverpool clash

Richarlison has claimed that ‘everybody hates Liverpool’ ahead of the Merseyside Derby.

The Brazilian was speaking in an online interview and made the unashamed claims – in which he also criticised Virgil Van Dijk.

Richarlison’s Everton side are hosting Liverpool on Sunday evening, with the Reds six points away from glory.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side draw or win, he’ll become the first manager in Liverpool history (or Everton, for that matter) to go 11 games unbeaten in the Derby at the start of his career with us.

The lack of fans in Goodison will surely be an advantage to us, and hopefully our superior footballing ability will show through, as it did on Wednesday evening as Manchester City schooled Arsenal.

There are plenty of factors that could play a part of course, such as fitness, with doubts surrounding Andy Robertson and Mo Salah – two of our key players.

Hopefully, Klopp can pick his strongest XI and we can maintain our epic run over our not-so-noisy neighbours.