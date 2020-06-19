‘I’d expect one or two deals…’ Liverpool’s transfer plans outlined as it’s ‘unfeasible’ to not buy if AFCON occurs

Liverpool might well enter the transfer market, but not until later this summer when the financial future of football is more certain.

This is according to James Pearce in the Athletic, who suggests that going five to six weeks without both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah next season is not possible for a side challenging on all fronts, given our current replacement options.

Of course, this will only be an issue if the African Cup of Nations still takes place in Cameroon next January, so perhaps our decision will rest on the news breaking from there over the next few months.

Pearce does predict at least one or two signings, still.

“AFCON organisers have said that they still want it to be played in January 2021 but whether that’s feasible remains to be seen,” he said. “If AFCON goes ahead then I don’t see how LFC could lose Salah Mane for five, six weeks and cope fine without them given current options

“Senior Anfield officials are expecting a relatively quiet window for LFC. I’d expect one or two deals. Window isn’t even open yet so a lot can happen between now and then. Financial landscape should look clearer by the start of August.”

This is sensible and seems in line with FSG policy. If crowds can return in time for the start of next season – as well as a reassurance over TV money – then Jurgen Klopp will be armed with some funds to improve.

But if Liverpool coast to the title over the next nine games and the likes of Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott shine, then perhaps the boss will consider us sufficiently endowed.