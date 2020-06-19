(Images) First glimpses of LFC in FIFA 21; including Anfield, van Dijk, Hendo & fans

EA Sports have released teaser footage of upcoming football simulation game FIFA 21, including footage of Anfield, Liverpool fans and Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson.

Stills taken from the new title were also released onto social media and have been doing the rounds ever since.

Liverpool feature heavily in the footage, and it appears will be one of the faces of FIFA 21, like Barcelona and Manchester United have in previous years.

Henderson and van Dijk are competing for a header against Manchester City players at Anfield in one of the images.

Take a look at the images below (via EA Sports):