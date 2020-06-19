Klopp shuts down Werner rumours in pre-match press conference

Liverpool were relentlessly linked with a move for German striker Timo Werner, before the RB Leipzig man pledged his future to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

With next-to-zero football action over the last two months, because of the coronavirus pandemic, journalists haven’t had a chance to pepper Jurgen Klopp with questions.

But, with the Merseyside Derby on the horizon, the boss say down for a virtual pre-match press conference, and of course Werner was brought up.

Klopp was asked about the striker, who has now officially been confirmed as a pending Chelsea signing, but he wasn’t interested in that chat.

Speaking to the journalists in the Zoom call, the boss complimented Werner and stated he’s a Chelsea player now and there isn’t anything else to add.

Klopp on Werner: "Why should I talk about a transfer of Chelsea? He's a really good football player. That's it." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 19, 2020

If the forward’s confirmed move to Chelsea didn’t put a stop to the rumours surrounding Werner and Liverpool, this certainly should.

We at EOTK, like many other supporters, wanted the German star to rock up at Anfield this summer, but that obviously won’t be the case – the quicker we forget about the saga, the better!