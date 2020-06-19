Klopp speaks about Manchester City not using Leroy Sane off the bench

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the new FIFA rule that teams will be allowed five substitutions until the end of the season.

On Wednesday night, we saw it for the first time in the Premier League, as Pep Guardiola showcased Manchester City’s jaw-dropping depth by selecting five elite subs from his bench – still managing to keep Leroy Sane sat down!

Klopp was impressed by this and was explaining how while it may look like an advantage to bigger clubs, it’s mainly about giving players adequate rest periods.

“I heard in the beginning that clubs who are rather at the bottom of the table say there’ll be an advantage for the bigger teams,” he told the official website. “When you look at City last night and saw who they could change, you think ‘Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sane is on the bench.’ That’s of course not bad. But in the end it’s not about that, it’s really about that we can save the players as much as possible, that we can give them the rest in a time where there is no rest.”

Sane looks set to be heading to Bayern Munich this summer, which we’re quite pleased with due to his exceptional ability.

A few things surprised us about watching the City game, most notably the reaction of Ederson and Pep Guardiola to Eric Garcia’s injury, but they’re obviously still an incredible side and the manner in which they dismantled Arsenal makes the 22 point gap between us and them even more remarkable.

Now, we just need to get the job done – and continue our imperious form into the new season!