Liverpool coaches have been ‘raving about how good Keita has looked in training’

Naby Keita has done everything he can to put himself in the starting XI for Liverpool’s first match back v Everton on Sunday.

The Guinean has torn up trees at Melwood and in the practice matches, and according to James Pearce, Liverpool corespondent for the Athletic, Jurgen Klopp and his backroom team are mightily impressed with what they’ve seen.

“The staff have been raving about how good Keita has looked in training,” he told a Q&A.

“Let’s hope he can transfer that to the games and stay fit for the rest of the season. I don’t sense that Klopp’s patience has run out with him. He believes Keita will have a bigger role to play to next season.”

This will be music to the ears of many Reds who are desperate for Keita to make it big and appreciate his talent.

So far, it’s been two years that have featured the odd good performance, but some lacklustre ones and far too many niggling injuries for a player who has an expectation of stardom.

This isn’t his fault, but staying fit is about as important an attribute a player can have – and easily the most underrated one.

Right now, we think it’s a toss up between Keita and Gini Wijnaldum for the third midfield spot v Everton.