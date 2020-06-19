Liverpool target set to join Leipzig to replace Werner – report

Liverpool are set to miss out on the potential signing of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, according to a report from German outlet fussball.news.

The Reds were said to be scouting the Bundesliga star, while keeping an eye on Timo Werner, but the Kosovo international is now set to replace the soon-to-be Chelsea man at RB Leipzig.

Rashica is a 23-year-old attacking midfielder and winger and he reportedly has a release clause of around £35million, but Julian Nagelsmann is keen on plucking the star from relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

We at EOTK aren’t completely sold on the idea that Jurgen Klopp was dead set on signing the winger, with his credentials similar to that of Takumin Minamino.

Liverpool fans are still yet to see the best of the Japan star – after signing from RB Salzburg in January – but he’s shown promise in registering a strong end to the Premier League season.

The Reds took on Blackburn Roves in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield last week, and Taki found the back of the net for the first time in a Liverpool shirt.

It may have only been against Championship opposition, but his first goal could open the floodgates for more exciting performances to come.