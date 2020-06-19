Lovren likes a tweet from Mikael Silvestre slating Jamie Carragher

We can only imagine that Jamie Carragher has said something on Sky Sports about one of Dejan Lovren’s performances this season that has rubbed the Croatian up the wrong way…

As yesterday, he supported former Manchester United ace Mikael Silvestre’s serious dig at Carra on Twitter, by liking this post…

We all thought the same after he spat at football fans but he is back … spiting at football players ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #jamiecarramity https://t.co/UtShJyKjCO — Mikael Silvestre (@IamMSilvestre) June 18, 2020

To be honest, we’re only siding with Carra in this incident – and we don’t think any of his explanations of firstly David Luiz’s performance on Wednesday and secondly Lovren’s against Watford before lockdown were particularly unfair.

It’s his job to say it like it is. Silvestre’s gripe with him must be personal from the football field back in the early to mid-noughties, which is his prerogative, although we do find the tweet a little childish.

Not that we expect Carra to mind too much, of course. He has thicker skin than most – and a much sharper tongue should either wish to engage in verbal battle!